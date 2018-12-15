J&K: Army Jawan-turned-terrorist Zahoor Thokar killed in encounter

Three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Initial reports suggest that jawan-turned-terrorist Zahoor Ahmad Thokar is also among the killed.

Hizbul Mujahideen in July had claimed that Zahoor Ahmad Thokar of 173 Territorial Army, who was missing along with his service rifle and ammunition, had joined the militant outfit.

One Army jawan was also martyred in the encounter.The encounter broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sirnoo village after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A local boy and two other security men were also injured in the encounter.Internet service has been suspended in the area after the encounter.