Rahul Easwar remanded

Dec 17, 2018, 10:21 pm IST
Rahul Easwar who was arrested for violating the bail conditions has been remanded for 14 days. The action was taken by Thiruvalla Magistrate Court. He was moved to Kottarakkara Sub Jail.

Earlier, Ranni Nyayalaya court had issued an order to cancel Rahul’s bail and arrest him for violating the conditions of bail. Last Saturday, Rahul did not arrive to sign in the station. Police had submitted a report on Court regarding this. It was on Pamba police station that Rahul had to go and put his signature.

