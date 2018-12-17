Sunil Gavaskar not Impressed by Virat Kohli’s Captaincy and here is why

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world now but that doesn’t make him the best captain. The player with flawless technique has been getting some criticisms for the way he handles the job of captain and interfering into even administrative decisions. Former Player Sunil Gavaskar now said that he is baffled by Virat Kohli’s captaincy at perth.

Gavaskar expected Jasprit Bumrah to begin the attack on the second day after a brilliant spell by him towards the end of the opening day in Perth. However, Kohli however handed over the ball to Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami to open India’s bowling attack. This surprised Gavaskar as he said :

“Astonished, baffled not just surprised. Baffled because the ball he bowled to Paine with the second new ball towards the end of yesterday’s play – pitching on a length, beating Paine and going over wicketkeeper Pant’s head when somebody is bowling that way.. Why would you not give him the ball straight away at the start of the day’s play,” “He’s been your best bowler on this surface. Yes, there might have been others who would have got more wickets to show but you know who’s the man more likely to get you the wicket of Tim Paine in the morning,” Gavaskar said.

With minutes to go for the start of the fourth day’s play, Australia are 175 runs ahead with 6 wickets in hand.