(Video)Mitchel Starc Pulls down Nathan Lyon’s Trousers While he gives Interview. Guess What Happened Next

Dec 17, 2018, 07:38 am IST
Nathan Lyon is having a good test match as the offspinner picked up a five-for and let Australia have a decent lead. His performance also reminded India of how they missed a trick by not including Jadeja into the team and going in with four quicks. Lyon was in the news for a different reason though.

The off-spinner was giving an interview to Fox channel yesterday and pace bowler Mitchell Starc rushed into the frame from behind, pulled down Lyon’s trousers and ran away. Lyon quickly pulled it back. Watch the video here:

