Foods Shah Rukh Khan eats to stay fit and healthy

Lean Meats: Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t have the healthiest diet in the world, as he once blatantly confessed on Twitter that he skips breakfast. But when it comes to loading up on protein, he does it right with lean cuts of meat like skinless chicken and turkey.2. Egg

Whites: Shah Rukh’s diet is rich in proteins and is lean on carbohydrates, which allows him to stay such lean and fit. Egg whites are one of the healthiest ways to load up on protein, as they are also rich in a number of essential minerals and vitamins.

Fruit Juices: Shah Rukh’s trainer and nutritionist Prashant Sawant says that the actor has the energy of a 25-year-old. Fruit juices are the secret to his high levels of energy, as they are loaded with natural sugars and nutrients.

Legumes: Another way Shah Rukh Khan loads up on protein is by consuming legumes. These foods are also rich in B-group vitamins, iron, calcium, zinc, magnesium, folate, saturated fats and even antioxidants. These are important to keep the various systems of your body functioning at optimal levels, allowing you to workout in a proper manner.

Grilled/Raw Veggies: Vegetables are loaded with fibre, which is one of the most important nutrients for people who want to keep fit. Vegetables keep you full for longer, eliminating the need to eat more often. Grilling veggies are the best way to make the nutrients available for absorption by the body, without killing them.