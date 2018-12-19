Lecture Demands Sex in return for Marks. Guess What Happens Next

Teachers are someone who enjoys the respect of the society but time and again incidents come up where certain people from teaching profession pull off things that affect the sanctity of education. In one such incident, Richard Akindele, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, southwest Nigeria, demanded sex from a female student in return of high marks.

Judge Maurine Onyetenu at the Federal High Court in Osogbo found Richard Akindele, guilty of corruption and sexual harassment on Monday. He was sentenced to two years in jail.

The judge said: