What’s Common Between P.M Modi and Virat Kohli? Arun Jaitley Answers

Cricket and Politics are closely followed in India and Virat Kohli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are two personalities who excel in their respective fields. But is there something common between them? Finance Minister Arun Jaitley thinks there is as he made some bold predictionsfor the elctions at 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli are “spectacular” players in their spheres who are not easy to defeat them,” he said.

India is going into elections roughly around the same time Indian cricket team is going to the election and when asked Cricket team’s chances, he said Team India is “very tough” to defeat the current Indian cricket team in the short form of the game.

On elections, he said the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or grand-alliance of opposition parties was a failed idea as “no country will jump in to commit suicide” by electing a combination “which does not have stability or ideology” or has no certainty of the leader.