Mitchell Johnson Criticizes Virat Kohli for this Reason. Do You Agree With him?

Virat Kohli, as expected has run into many controversies in the ongoing test series against Australia. Even Indians have criticised him for being a little too rude on the tour. Now Australian pace bowler Mitchell Johnson has slammed Virat Kohli for being “disrespectful” and “silly” in his approach to Australian skipper Tim Paine during the test match.

At the end of the match, Kohli and Paine were seen shaking hands but the Indian captain looked visibly disappointed at his team’s loss and did not offer proper eye contact to his Australian counterpart.