Mitchell Johnson Criticizes Virat Kohli for this Reason. Do You Agree With him?

Virat Kohli, as expected has run into many controversies in the ongoing test series against Australia. Even Indians have criticised him for being a little too rude on the tour. Now Australian pace bowler Mitchell Johnson has slammed Virat Kohli for being “disrespectful” and “silly” in his approach to Australian skipper Tim Paine during the test match.
At the end of the match, Kohli and Paine were seen shaking hands but the Indian captain looked visibly disappointed at his team’s loss and did not offer proper eye contact to his Australian counterpart.
At the end of the match, you should be able to look each other in the eyes, shake hands and say ‘great contest.
Virat Kohli could not do that with Tim Paine, shaking the Australian captain’s hand but barely making eye contact with him. To me, that is disrespectful.
“Kohli gets away with more than most cricketers simply because he is Virat Kohli and he gets placed on a pedestal but this Test left the Indian captain looking silly
Kohli has contradicted the things he said at the start of the series. He said he was a changed person – that he was coming in with a different attitude to last time and wasn’t going to initiate anything.
“What we saw this Test says otherwise.” Johnson wrote in his Fox Sports column.
