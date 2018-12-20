Naseeruddin Shah says he fears for his children in India of today

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has said he fears for his children in India of today. In a short YouTube video put up by Karwan-e-Mohabbat India, Naseeruddin Shah imagines a situation when a furious mob surrounds his children and asks about their faith. “My children will have no answer,” Shah says, “Because we chose not to give religious education to our children.”

Referring to violence that took place in Bulandshahr following the allegation of cow slaughter and claimed two lives including of a policeman, Shah said in today’s India cow’s death matters more than that of a cop. “There is complete impunity for those who take the law into their own hands,” he says. “We have already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance (in today’s India) than that of a police officer.”

Following Shah’s remarks, Shiv Sena attacked the actor and accused him of disturbing harmony in the country. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant termed Shah’s statement as a blunder.