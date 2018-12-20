Will not co-operate with hartals says traders

A resolution that 2019 will be observed as the anti-hartal year was taken by a meeting of traders. Traders in the state will not cooperate with hartals and keep their shops open. A decision to this effect was reached in the traders meeting organized in Kozhikode in the backdrop of frequent hartals breaking the back of traders. However, the traders will continue to hold protests downing shutters to press for their demands.

The meeting was led by 36 organizations including representatives of private bus-lorry owner’s association. However, they are yet to decide on their stand in connection with the strike called on January 8 and 9. Another meeting will be held in January at Thrissur to decide this.

Private buses and lorries will run services on hartal days, their representatives said. Matters, including approaching the court regarding problems that may arise if shops remain open on hartal days, will be decided later.