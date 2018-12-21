Amidst Criticisms, Virat Kohli Gets Support From an Unexpected Corner

As a player, Virat Kohli continues to scale heights and go from strength to strength, but his team has always not had the best time. Kohli, the phenomenal player that he is gets criticised often for his on and off-field manners. When the team loses, Kohli’s antics get more noticed. Former cricketers have criticised Kohli for this but the player has found some support from former Australian captain Allan Border.

Allan Border said Cricket needs characters like Kohli.