Amidst Criticisms, Virat Kohli Gets Support From an Unexpected Corner

As a player, Virat Kohli continues to scale heights and go from strength to strength, but his team has always not had the best time. Kohli, the phenomenal player that he is gets criticised often for his on and off-field manners. When the team loses, Kohli’s antics get more noticed. Former cricketers have criticised Kohli for this but the player has found some support from former Australian captain Allan Border.
Allan Border said Cricket needs characters like Kohli.
There’s not many characters in our game at the moment. The professional era has sort of beaten that out to a certain degree.
I haven’t seen anyone sort of carry on so much as a captain when his side takes a wicket. It’s really over the top but it’s good in a way. You can see some passion about what he’s trying to do.
He’s so keen to win away from home and really deserve that number one ranking ? that’s your KPIs (key performance indicators) as a captain I suppose.
To drive the team to be number one, which he has achieved, but to win away from home is one of those important things you notice as a captain.”he added.
