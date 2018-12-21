Its not Gary Kirsten, Here is the new Coach of Indian Women Cricket

A lot of people would have hoped Gary Kirsten to be the next coach of Indian women’s cricket team. The South african opener was instrumental in taking India to world cup victoryAfrican of players in India had their best phase when Kirsten was India’s coach and India was the team to beat during his tenure. But then he won’t be the women’s cricket team coach as Former opener W V Raman was prefered over him.

The 53-year-old Raman is currently a batting consultant the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. His first assignment is the tour of New Zealand beginning next month.

Kirsten was the most high-profile candidate but his role as coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore will mean a potential conflict of scheduling with the women’s team. The BCCI release confirming Raman’s appointment also mentioned that this could have been a possible conflict-of-interest situation as per the new BCCI constitution.

Raman was among one of the three candidates shortlisted for the role by an ad-hoc panel to select the coach. The panel comprised Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy, and alongside Raman, the shortlist also included the names of former India coach Gary Kirsten and Venkatesh Prasad, which was sent to the Committee of Administrators and the BCCI.