Cricketer Sanju Samson to tie the knot today

Dec 22, 2018, 07:53 am IST
Sanju Samson, the talented wicket-keeper batsman from Kerala is going through a lean patch in his career but then his personal life is all set to take off. Sanju is all set to be married today. The stylish batsman is getting married to his lover Charulatha, also from Thiruvananthapuram.  After registering the marriage at morning, Sanju will give a party to his friends and relatives in evening. Sanju and Charulatha have been in love for five years.

Sanju met her during his time at Mar Ivanios College. Sanju’s last outing as a batsman was for Kerala in Ranji trophy and Kerala managed to beat Delhi by an innings and 27 runs in that match

