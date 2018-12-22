Shashi Tharoor Suggests the New Opening Combination for India and You Won’t Guess It!

India has been having some batting woes in the ongoing test series with Australia and a lot of that rests with the opening combination. Murali Vijay. after being a reliable opener overseas has lost his mojo and K L Rahul is suddenly an indifferent batsman. Prithvi Shaw suffered an injury and has gone back to India and the team had to fly in Mayank Agarwal from India. Now Congress MP and cricket enthusiast Shashi Tharoor has a suggestion for the opening combination and truth be said, its quite interesting.

Mr Tharoor wants off-spinner Ashwin to open the batting along with Mayank Agarwal. Taking to Twitter he said:

The departure of @PrithviShaw is a bigger setback than the Test loss to Australia. Perhaps we should ask @ashwinravi99 to open with MayankAggarwal now? He has an organised defence & a calm head on his shoulders. And that wld free up a slot for a middle-order bat or all-rounder”.

Well, Ashwin had begun his career as an opening batsman before moving to be an off-spinner and has got a couple of test centuries to his credit. Considering that the current combo is not working, this won’t be a bad option at all.

