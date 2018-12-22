Unni Mukundan plays antagonist in ‘Mikhael’

The highly anticipated Nivin Pauly starter ‘Mikhael’ is most likely to release in January. The makers have started the promotions, first by releasing the character intro posters. Unni Mukundan’s poster was released and the actor looks extremely stylish in it. He plays the antagonist in the movie and his character is named as Marco Jr.

‘Mikhael’ is written and directed by Haneef Adeni of ‘The Great Father’ fame. The movie is touted to be a family oriented thriller. While Nivin plays the lead role of a doctor, details about the nature of Unni Mukundan’s character have been kept under the wraps

Like Haneef’s earlier works, ‘Mikhael’ also promises to be a stylish mass entertainer. Manjima Mohan, JD Chakravarthy, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Ashokan, Shanthi Krishna, Kalabhavan Shajon and KPAC Lalitha are part of movie’s supporting cast.

Anto Joseph is producing ‘Mikhael’ under his banner Anto Joseph Film Company.