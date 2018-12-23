Court to deliver judgment tomorrow in corruption cases against former PM

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan will deliver its judgment tomorrow in two remaining corruption cases against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The Islamabad-based accountability court last week reserved the judgment after completion of hearing in the Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia cases against Sharif. The court had indicted Sharif for holding assets beyond his known sources of income in August 2017.

December 24 is the revised deadline set by the Supreme Court to wrap up the remaining two corruption cases against the former prime minister. If found guilty, Sharif can be sentenced up to 14 years in jail. Three cases were launched by the National Accountability Bureau in September 2017 following a judgment by the apex court that disqualified Sharif.

The three-time former prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.