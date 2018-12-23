Jharkhand: By-poll result announced

Congress candidate Naman Vixcel Kongadi won the Kolebira assembly seat in Jharkhand. He defeated BJP candidate Basant Soreng. The Congress candidate won with a margin of 9658 votes. The victory is significant as the Congress has won this seat for the first time in 15 years. The by-polls in Kolebira was necessitated after the sitting MLA of Jharkhand Party, Enos Ekka, was convicted by a court. The BJP is in power in the state.
Kolebira, the main contest is between the Congress and BJP. All opposition parties except Jharkhand Mukthi Morcha supported Congress.
Congratulations to Jharkhand Congress workers on their win in Kolebira by poll. #JharkhandWithCongress https://t.co/8iEqd6k4AD
— Congress (@INCIndia) December 23, 2018
