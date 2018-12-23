Jharkhand: By-poll result announced

Congress candidate Naman Vixcel Kongadi won the Kolebira assembly seat in Jharkhand. He defeated BJP candidate Basant Soreng. The Congress candidate won with a margin of 9658 votes. The victory is significant as the Congress has won this seat for the first time in 15 years. The by-polls in Kolebira was necessitated after the sitting MLA of Jharkhand Party, Enos Ekka, was convicted by a court. The BJP is in power in the state.

Kolebira, the main contest is between the Congress and BJP. All opposition parties except Jharkhand Mukthi Morcha supported Congress.