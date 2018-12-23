Terrible Umpiring at Dhaka Hands Bangladeshi Batsman a Lifeline, Check Out all the Drama that Happened

Bangladeshis, time and again, in the past have cried about some of the umpiring decisions going against them and on multiple occasions, India was on the other side. Even in matches, they lost by a huge margin, they continue to blame some ‘dubious’ decisions as the reason for their loss.

Yesterday they were at the good end of some really poor umpiring and the fans are quite silent about it. It was a match against the West Indies and the Banglas needed 190 runs to win. In the fourth over of the match bowled by Oshane Thomas, Liton Das tore into the bowler as the first four balls went like 6-0-4-0.

The fifth ball was called a no-ball by umpire Tanveer and it went for Four. Replays revealed that it wasn’t a no-ball but to make matters worse for Oshane, the free hit went for a six! The next ball was a wide but the ball after that, Liton perished in the hands of mid off, but NO! Umpire called it a no-ball again and once again, it was a wrong decision. Replays showed that Oshane had some part of his feet behind the crease.

Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite lost patience by this time and asked for a review. After 8 minutes of the match being halted and a lot of drama, the play resumed and Liton was allowed to bat on! Bangladeshi commentator Akhtar Ali Khan said on air that there are so many overs to be played and Windies should focus on that!

The luck did not save Bangladesh from a defeat though. The team lost by 50 runs in the end.