India takes on Australia in 3rd cricket test

The four-match Test series between India and Australia moves into the third cricket Test starting in Melbourne from on Wednesday. The match will be played from 4.50 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Team India look revitalized for this Test with the return of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, and the inclusion of attacking batsman Mayank Agarwal, who has been waiting for his Test cap for quite some time now.

After being defeated by 146 runs in the second Test in Perth, India will be putting their best foot forward.

India and Australia are currently at level 1-1 in the series.