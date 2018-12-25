Latest NewsIndiaSports

India takes on Australia in 3rd cricket test

Dec 25, 2018, 11:58 pm IST
Less than a minute
Australia's Nathan Lyon bowls watched by India's Virat Kohli (left) and Australia's Peter Handscomb during play in the second cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

The four-match Test series between India and Australia moves into the third cricket Test starting in Melbourne from on Wednesday. The match will be played from 4.50 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Team India look revitalized for this Test with the return of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, and the inclusion of attacking batsman Mayank Agarwal, who has been waiting for his Test cap for quite some time now.

After being defeated by 146 runs in the second Test in Perth, India will be putting their best foot forward.

India and Australia are currently at level 1-1 in the series.

