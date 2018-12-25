India to Make these Changes For the Melbourne Test

After winning the first test at Adelaide, India had lost the second test at Perth. India’s performance had drawn in quite some criticisms and the selection of certain players too was under scanner. Jadeja was noted by his absence and India’s opening combination of Murali and Vijay hardly delivered. Now India is all set to make some strong changes for the next match.

In the place of Murali and Rahul, the visitors will play Mayank Agarwal, handing a Test debut to the Karnataka batsman, and Hanuma Vihari, who has played two Tests batting late in the middle. Mayank Agarwal will become the 295th player to play Tests for India order.

India has also dropped Pacer Umesh Yadav to include Ravindra Jadeja in the squad.