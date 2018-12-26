Australian commentator Kerry O’Keeffe Mocks Mayank Agarwal on Air. Indian Cricket Fans are Angry!

Mayank Agarwal made an impressive debut for India after scoring a brilliant 76 and more importantly assuring the Indian think tank that there is a way out of their opening combination woes. Mayank had made his way into the national side after some stellar performances at the domestic level, making sure that it is impossible for the selectors to ignore him. But Australian commentator Kerry O’Keeffe, while on air for Fox TV did not find his domestic performances laudable and in fact took a dig at it.

O’ Keeffe while commenting for Fox Sports with Mark Waugh, said that Agarwal’s highest First-Class score of 304 not out came against canteen people & waiters. Mark Waugh joined in by saying that Agarwal’s FC average of upwards of 50 is like 40 in Australia. The exact footage of these comments are not available but people who heard it on live posted it on Twitter. Take a look.

Fox cricket commentators Mark Waugh mentioning that 50 average in India is like 40. Kerry O' Keefe saying that Mayank Aggarwal scored 300 against some canteen people & waiters ,that is just disrespectful @mhussey393 @gilly381 @bhogleharsha @FoxCricket @isaguha @melindafarrell — Ash (@Ayadav1808) December 26, 2018

Mark Waugh later took to Twitter to clarify. “All I said was averaging 50 in first-class cricket in India is equivalent to averaging 40 in Aust mainly because of the number of players who achieve that. For the record Agarwal played very well in his 1st test innings” said Waugh on Twitter.

O’ Keeffe, later apologised for his comments during the commentary. Agarwal had scored 723 runs in eight matches at a staggering average of 90.37 in the 2017-18 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 1160 runs in the Ranji Trophy.