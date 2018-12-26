Mitchel Johnson Says Virat Kohli Should Retire if he Can’t Do this

At the end of the first day’s play on Melbourne test, India has found itself in a comfortable position at 215 for 2. Virat Kohli and Chetheswar Pujara are still batting but Australian’s would take heart from the fact that it has not India loose and let them score many. Former Aussie pace bowler Mitchell Johnson, with whom Virat Kohli has some history, has taken a dig at the Indian captain. The fast bowler said Kohli should retire if he can’t score a ton here.

It all started when Johnson said the pitch at MCG was flat and that batsmen are going to make merry on it. One social media user responded that Johnson is making excuses because he knows that Kohli will score a century here.

So you're giving excuses as you came to know that virat will score 100+ ???? — vishnu vardhan reddy (@reddyvishnu66) December 26, 2018

It was for this comment that Johnson replied ” No excuses, I’m not playing. If he doesn’t score ? plus on this, he should retire ?”

Virat Kohli is batting on 47 runs at stumps on day 1.