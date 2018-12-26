VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Turns into a Santa Claus, MUST WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar has retired and may not get a chance again to enthral his fans with his willow, something the master blaster has done for more than two decades. But that doesn’t mean he can’t put a smile on the face of his fans as Sachin did something extremely special on the Christmas day for the kids at a childcare home.

At the Ashray Child Care Centre, Sachin donned a new avatar of Santa Claus. Children were overwhelmed the moment they watched the iconic batsman enter the door. Sachin not only spent time with them but also distributed different sports equipments as gifts on the occasion. Watch the video here:

Ho..Ho..Ho… ?

Merry Christmas to all of you!? Just amazing to be with these young ones at Ashray Child Care Centre.

The joy on their innocent faces was just priceless! #BecomingSanta #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/9hUHKHcYJd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2018

Earlier Tendulkar had expressed his displeasure over the pitch at Perth where the second test match happened being given an ‘average’ rating.

“Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.