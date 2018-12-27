Chetheshwar Pujara Scores Ton, India in Drivers Seat

India has raised itself into a strong position at the end of the first session of day 2 of the second test match between India and Australia. The Aussie attack couldn’t get a wicket in the entire session as Kohli went past his 50 and Pujara, his second ton of the series. Score India 272/2 in 117 overs.

Australian’s clearly tried to dry up runs against Kohli, bowling at a sixth stump line for the most part with a strong off-side field. Pujara was, as usual at his patient best, accumulating runs at a pace he is comfortable with. Kohli is batting at 69(182) and Pujara on 103(294).

India would look to score in excess of 450 and might just see a more aggressive scoring rate in the session to come.