Day2, Session 2: India Loses Two More Wickets, But Still in Control

At Tea on Day 2, India is at a comfortable 346 runs for 4 wickets. India lost both its set batsman Kohli and Pujara in the session after frustrating the Aussie for too long.

Australian fast bowlers after bowling outside off stump to Kohli for long, suddenly went short against the Indian captain. Kohli hit a few, but in the efforts to increase the scoring rate, played an aerial shot to third man’s hands. Pujara continued to march along, but one ball that kept low rearranged his woodwork.

Rahane 30(58) and Rohit 13(52)has taken the Indian innings along well. India would have ideally wanted Australians to bat at least 10 overs today, but considering they don’t have a lot on board, they just not might.