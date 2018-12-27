“Focus on Your Beard” Social Media Trolls K L Rahul After Mayank Agarwal’s Brilliant Debut

The Indian Cricket team in Australia had a few problems but none bigger than its opening combination. K L Rahul and M Vijay did not fire for the first two tests, forcing Indian’s to play Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari as openers. While Vihari couldn’t score much, Mayank made an impressive debut, scoring 76.
Now Social media has used Mayank’s success to troll his fellow Karnataka mate Rahul. Some of the trolls are so harsh that Rahul is even asked to focus on his beard. The star batsman was accused of focussing on making fashion statements than letting his bat talk. Check out some of the trolls that takes a dig at Rahul.
Meanwhile Mayank to Rahul :#KlRahul #MayankAgarwal#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/exHvC081wH
— Kamal Gupta (@kamalgupta_18) December 26, 2018
What a inning by Mayank Agarwal on the biggest stage of all…Boxing Day at MCG! ?? How KL Rahul, Murli Vijay, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane are watching Mayank Agarwal’s batting…! ? #BoxingDayTest #MCG #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/V9rkFI94oE
— Vivek Prajapati (@vivek_bunty18) December 26, 2018
Rahul and Vijay applauding Mayank Agarwal’s 50 on debut. #INDvsAUS #graciousloserface pic.twitter.com/Hj4wqtFWhn
— iErr (@vivekiyer20) December 26, 2018
Post Your Comments