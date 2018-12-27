Latest NewsSports

"Focus on Your Beard" Social Media Trolls K L Rahul After Mayank Agarwal's Brilliant Debut

Dec 27, 2018, 10:37 am IST
The Indian Cricket team in Australia had a few problems but none bigger than its opening combination. K L Rahul and M Vijay did not fire for the first two tests, forcing Indian’s to play Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari as openers. While Vihari couldn’t score much, Mayank made an impressive debut, scoring 76.

Now Social media has used Mayank’s success to troll his fellow Karnataka mate Rahul. Some of the trolls are so harsh that Rahul is even asked to focus on his beard. The star batsman was accused of focussing on making fashion statements than letting his bat talk. Check out some of the trolls that takes a dig at Rahul.

