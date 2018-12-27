Latest NewsSports

Melbourne Test, Day 2: India Takes Control

Dec 27, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Rohit Sarma scored an impressive 63

After Winning the toss and batting, at the end of the second day, India has truly taken control of the third test match. India going at a run rate of about 2.5, for the most part, increased the scoring rate towards the later half of the third session. Rohit Sarma 63(114)and Rishabh Pant scored some quick runs and India declared at 438 runs with 7 overs to go.

Australians, although not very confident, did manage to survive the seven overs without much damage.

With three days to go, India would look to dimsiss Australians as early as possible, and it will be incredibly difficult to bat on this pitch on the fifth day.

