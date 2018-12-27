(WATCH)Time Paine behind the Stumps Makes an Unsual Request to Rohit Sarma

During the 2nd Test against India at Perth, Tim Paine was heard asking Murali Vijay whether he ‘likes’ his captain as a person. On Day 2 of the 3rd Test, the skipper was heard on the stump mic trying to break Rohit Sharma’s concentration with epic IPL banter.

Paine challenged Rohit Sharma to hit a six against Nathan Lyon. Paine kept talking to Aaron Finch to distract Rohit Sharma, who was on strike at that time. Paine told Finch that he will start supporting Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if India’s limited-overs vice-captain manages to hit a six at the MCG. Watch the video here: