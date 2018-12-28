Here is How Ravi Shasthri Responded to Australian Commentator’s Disrespectful Remark on Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal made an impressive debut for India after scoring a brilliant 76 and more importantly assuring the Indian think tank that there is a way out of their opening combination woes.

Mayank had made his way into the national side after some stellar performances at the domestic level, making sure that it is impossible for the selectors to ignore him. But Australian commentator Kerry O’Keeffe, while on air for Fox TV did not find his domestic performances laudable and in fact took a dig at it.

O’ Keeffe while commenting for Fox Sports with Mark Waugh, said that Agarwal’s highest First-Class score of 304 not out came against canteen people & waiters. Mark Waugh joined in by saying that Agarwal’s FC average of upwards of 50 is like 40 in Australia. O’Keeffe later apologised for his remark but that hasn’t stopped Ravi Shasthri from responding to his comments in his own style. He said:

“Let’s not take it from (Mayank Agarwal). India could have easily been three down for 80 and it would have been a different ball game. He dug deep and he’s got a message for Kerry – when you do open your canteen, he wants to come and smell the coffee. And he wants to compare it to the ones back home in India. Is the coffee better here in your canteen, or the one back home”

Shane Warne burst into laughter hearing Shasthri’s comments.