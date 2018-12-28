Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Who Gave him the Idea to Bowl a Slow Ball Yorker that Dismissed Marsh

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the star with the ball for India, picking 6 for 33 and handing India a handsome lead of 292 runs. While India’s second innings has looked shaky, the team is still sitting pretty with a lead of 346 runs.

During Australia’s first Innings, Shaun Marsh, despite wickets falling around him had looked solid, playing with conviction. Jasprit Bumrah then went around the wicket, came up with an amazing slower ball yorker to trap Marsh in front. The delivery had come in for much praise, now Bumrah himself, during the press conference after the end of the day’s play, talked about Marsh’s wicket and revealed that it was Rohit Sharma, his captain at Mumbai Indians, who advised him to bowl a slower one.