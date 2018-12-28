Latest NewsSports

Paine Asks Pant If he Can Look After his Kids While he goes to Movies With his Wife

Dec 28, 2018, 03:37 pm IST
India is at a strong position in the third test against Australia at Melbourne. Although it lost the last session to Australia, losing 5 wickets, it still has a lead of 346 runs with 2 days to go. If the rain stays clear, India can expect to secure a safe victory. But Tim Paine, who earlier asked Rohit Sarma to hit a six was again at it, this time sledging Rishabh Pant. The Australian wicketkeeper teased Rishabh Pant over his exclusion from the ODI squad. Watch video here:

Big MS [Dhoni] is back in…one-day squad, we might get [Pant]…to [Hobart] Hurricanes,” he said. “Extend your little Aussie holiday…Will you babysit? I’ll take the wife to the movies one night, you’ll look after the kids?”

Now whether you like it or not for such dialogues to be a part of the game, it sure is creating a lot of interest and even the commentators keep mum while these talks happen.

