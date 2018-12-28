Latest NewsPolitics

Tripura Civic By-Elections : Massive victory for BJP, bags all municipal councils

Dec 28, 2018, 01:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has continued its winning streak in Tripura as it bagged 11 out of the 11 municipal councils and four out of four seats in Agartala Municipal corporation.

The polling for the 14 municipal bodies of Tripura was held on Thursday. Only 67 of the total 158 seats had undergone polling as Opposition parties could not field candidates in many seats. The CPI-M had withdrawn its candidates in 35 seats after they were allegedly stopped from casting their votes by “BJP backed hooligans”. The Congress party also made similar claims and demanded re-elections.

Reacting to the saffron party’s landslide victory in the municipal bodies by-elections, BJP national secretary and Tripura in charge Sunil Deodhar congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and party workers for the astonishing victory.

“Again! Great news coming from Tripura! Heartiest Congratulations to @BjpBiplab & Karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura on winning 11 out of 11 Municipal councils & 4 out of 4 seats in Agartala Municipal corporation. @INCIndia & @cpimspeak have lost deposits in almost all seats,” Deodhar wrote on Twitter.

Tags

Related Articles

indian and pak row asia cup
Apr 10, 2018, 10:59 pm IST

India lost Asia cup hosting after Indo-Pak row

Oct 26, 2018, 02:30 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi and Senior Opposition leaders Arrested

Nov 3, 2018, 06:50 am IST

Supreme Court Makes an Important Call on Sabarimala and You Will be Happy About this

Oct 16, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

“Lionel Messi goes to toilet 20 times” Guess Who Said this

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close