Tripura Civic By-Elections : Massive victory for BJP, bags all municipal councils

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has continued its winning streak in Tripura as it bagged 11 out of the 11 municipal councils and four out of four seats in Agartala Municipal corporation.

The polling for the 14 municipal bodies of Tripura was held on Thursday. Only 67 of the total 158 seats had undergone polling as Opposition parties could not field candidates in many seats. The CPI-M had withdrawn its candidates in 35 seats after they were allegedly stopped from casting their votes by “BJP backed hooligans”. The Congress party also made similar claims and demanded re-elections.

Reacting to the saffron party’s landslide victory in the municipal bodies by-elections, BJP national secretary and Tripura in charge Sunil Deodhar congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and party workers for the astonishing victory.

“Again! Great news coming from Tripura! Heartiest Congratulations to @BjpBiplab & Karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura on winning 11 out of 11 Municipal councils & 4 out of 4 seats in Agartala Municipal corporation. @INCIndia & @cpimspeak have lost deposits in almost all seats,” Deodhar wrote on Twitter.