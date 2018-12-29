Latest NewsSports

India Smells Victory in Melbourne Test Need 8 More Wickets

Dec 29, 2018, 07:21 am IST
Less than a minute

India is well on its way to secure a victory against Australia in Melbourne test. With a day and two sessions to go, Australians have a mountain to climb. They have lost 2 wickets for 44 runs and need 355 runs more to win the match, which looks very unlikely.

With pitch offering more for the spinners and Jasprit Bumrah looking lethal, Australian innings have looked shaky.

Earlier India declared their innings at 106 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Rishabh Pant 33(43) and Mayank Agarwal 42(102) are the top scorers for India in the second innings.

