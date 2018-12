Australia has managed to delay India’s victory but only rain can save Australia from a defeat. With the third session just started, Australians need 253 runs more to win with 5 wickets in hand. Travis Head although has looked shaky is batting on 29(67) with Tim Pain13(20) at the other end.

For India Bumrah and Jadeja has picked 2 wickets each while Shami took one. Ishant has gone wicketless so far.

score: Australia 151/5 in 46 overs