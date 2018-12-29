Spectators at Melbourne Asks Indian’s to ‘Show their Visa’. Guess What Happens Next

Indian’s are smelling victory in the third test against Australia at MCG and it seems Australian fans have a tough time coping up with this fact. Australia had an invincible team for so long and it won’t be easy to accept the fact that they are beatable and they are being beaten. Several complaints were made regarding the taunts aimed at Indian players and spectators in the first two days of the Test match.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, footage of a specific chant “show us your visa” was handed over to Cricket Australia and they, in turn, passed it on to Victoria Police and stadium management.

On day 3, among the racist chants, other chants such as “Kohli’s a wanker” was also heard to which Indian skipper Virat Kohli responded with a perfect reply. He lifted off his cap and greeted the spectators, completely unaffected by the comments.

India captain @imVkohli was greeted with the chant of "#Kohli is a wanker" by the MCG crowd. His response… pic.twitter.com/YUTUh3woIy — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) December 28, 2018

A CA spokesperson said: “Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance stance against any form of abuse or racial vilification at any of our matches, whether it be towards fans, players, or staff. Fans are able to report this to stadium staff or security. Victoria Police and MCG stadium security monitored the behaviour of the crowd in a section of the stadium today and evicted several fans for inappropriate behaviour. They will continue to monitor the area for remaining days of the Test.”