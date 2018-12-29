WATCH: Have You Heard about ‘Temporary Captain’? Pant Gives it back to Paine

There seems to be no end to the sledging war between India and Australia in this series. After Tim Paine had mocked Rishabh Pant over him not being selected for the ODI, Pant gave it nicely back to his wicketkeeper counterpart from Australia. This was expected since Australia is staring down the barrel and Pant’s pride must have taken a beating after what the Aussie told him. Today Pant described Paine as a ‘temporary captain’.

As soon as the 33-year-old took the strike, Pant was heard asking Mayank Agarwal, who was standing at the silly point whether he has ever heard of a “temporary captain”. “We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?” he said.

Later he told Jadeja nothing needs to be done to take Paine’s wicket.

“You don’t need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do, boy! Only, talking, talking!” Pant said. Check out the video here.

It was Rishabh Pant's turn for some fun on the stump mic today… #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RS8I6kI55f — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2018

So what do you think about it? You think Indian’s should be doing this at all?