Latest NewsSports

WATCH: Have You Heard about ‘Temporary Captain’? Pant Gives it back to Paine

Dec 29, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

There seems to be no end to the sledging war between India and Australia in this series. After Tim Paine had mocked Rishabh Pant over him not being selected for the ODI, Pant gave it nicely back to his wicketkeeper counterpart from Australia. This was expected since Australia is staring down the barrel and Pant’s pride must have taken a beating after what the Aussie told him. Today Pant described Paine as a ‘temporary captain’.

As soon as the 33-year-old took the strike, Pant was heard asking Mayank Agarwal, who was standing at the silly point whether he has ever heard of a “temporary captain”. “We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?” he said.

Later he told Jadeja nothing needs to be done to take Paine’s wicket.

“You don’t need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do, boy! Only, talking, talking!” Pant said. Check out the video here.

So what do you think about it? You think Indian’s should be doing this at all?

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 6, 2017, 05:46 pm IST

J&K : Locals foil robbery attempt at bank by pelting stones at militants

Dec 10, 2018, 02:29 pm IST

Neyyattinkara Sanalkumar murder: Family started indefinite strike

Fake
May 11, 2018, 09:04 am IST

Man with Rs.8 Lakh in fake Rs 2000 notes arrested

Jul 25, 2017, 04:38 pm IST

Gionee launches ‘A1 Plus’ smartphone with dual rear camera in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close