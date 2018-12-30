Jasprit Bumrah’s Achievement Will Make Every Indian Proud. Check It Out

Gone are the days when India had one, or at best two potential seam bowler who could inflict damage on the opposition. India has a very efficient pace battery now, led in front by Jasprit Bumrah.

Known for his different bowling action and a fast toe crusher, Bumrah has quickly adapted to become a good fast bowler even in the longer format of the game. What is much heartening to see is that the pacers achievement has been well rewarded as he is now the highest wicket-taker for the year 2018.

The 25-year-old pace bowler has 78 wickets in the year 2018 and is one ahead of the South African pacer Kagiso Rabada with 77. Bumrah took 48 wickets in Tests, 22 in ODIs and 8 in T20Is in 2018.