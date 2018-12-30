Melbourne Test: India Beats Australia, Takes 2-1 Lead

Doubts had loomed over whether India would be able to complete the victory against Australia since it was pouring down heavily in the MCG. But thankfully rain Gods stayed away and India only needed 4.3 overs to take the remaining wickets. India won by 137 runs.

Pat Cummins’ long defiance ended as he perished in Pujara’s hands off Bumrah. Nathan Lyon slashed at a short pitched ball and edged to Pant to hand India a handsome victory.

With this success, India has gone 2-1 up in the series. An opportunity is there for the team to complete their first ever series win in Australia, something they have never done before.

Pujara’s patient century at the first innings and Bumrah’s 6 wicket hall in the Australia’s first innnings proved pivotal.