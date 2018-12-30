Melbourne Test: Rain Threat Looms Over India’s Chance to Win

Pat Cummin’s defiance on the fourth day meant that the match will be extended to the fifth day and this is a day with over 60 percent chances of a rain.

India’s worst nightmares are happening right now as it is pouring down at the MCG, with India needing just two wickets to win.

Around 5 15 am Indian players were all ready to hit the ground but just then it started showering down again.

Australia needs 141 more runs to win, which looks extremely unlikely for them to chase down while India needs just two wickets to win.