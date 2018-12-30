Latest NewsSports

Melbourne Test: Rain Threat Looms Over India’s Chance to Win

Dec 30, 2018, 06:10 am IST
Less than a minute

Pat Cummin’s defiance on the fourth day meant that the match will be extended to the fifth day and this is a day with over 60 percent chances of a rain.

India’s worst nightmares are happening right now as it is pouring down at the MCG, with India needing just two wickets to win.

Around 5 15 am Indian players were all ready to hit the ground but just then it started showering down again.

Australia needs 141 more runs to win, which looks extremely unlikely for them to chase down while India needs just two wickets to win.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 11, 2017, 07:11 pm IST

Make In India : This country helps to build Spike Anti-Tank Missiles for Indian Army

Salmaaaaa
Apr 7, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

Little girl cries over Salman getting convicted,says, ‘I will not eat and will not go to school’ – Watch Viral Video

May 29, 2018, 10:49 pm IST

See What Photographers Had to Do to Get These Awesome Pictures

Jul 1, 2018, 06:26 pm IST

This founding member of Women in Cinema Collective(WCC) has to say something about misogyny in Malayalam Cinema.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close