VVS Laxman Compares Jasprit Bumrah to this Legend

Gone are the days when India had one, or at best two potential seam bowler who could inflict damage on the opposition. India has a very efficient pace battery now, led in front by Jasprit Bumrah.

Known for his different bowling action and a fast toe crusher, Bumrah has quickly adapted to become a good fast bowler even in the longer format of the game. What is much heartening to see is that the pacers achievement has been well rewarded as he is now the highest wicket-taker for the year 2018.

Now, former Indian batsman, VVS Laxman has come up praising Bumrah comparing him with the legendary Wasim Akram. The Pakistani fast bowler used to be a nightmare for batsman and Laxman said BUmrah reminds him of Akram.

“What I liked was not even once did he lose control, or did he look as if he was ineffective. That shows on how much he has worked hard on his fitness, how skillful he is, and how much control he has got with his bowling. He almost reminds me of Wasim Akram. For me, Wasim Akram was the toughest bowler I have faced because of the amount of variations he had and the control he had over those variations. Bumrah has got those variations just like Wasim had”