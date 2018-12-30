Latest NewsSports

WATCH: Ravi Shasthri Drinks Beer, Virat Kohli Dances!

Dec 30, 2018, 09:59 pm IST
Ravi Shastri has had some tough days recently with Indian Cricket team not performing as expected overseas. He has been the center of some brutal trolls and his ‘drunken’ look was always a favorite topic for people who trolled him. But it seems nothing has affected Ravi.

India secured a magnificent victory over Australia and went ahead in the series 2-1 and Ravi was able to confidently pull out his beer bottle and drink in front of people, with not a care about what the world would say about him.

Even as the team bus stopped in front of the hotel, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri stepped out with a beer bottle in his hands and had a sip while walking past the group of fans(Bharat army). The captain Virat Kohli followed him who was in the great mood after the victory and also tapped his feet for a second while entering the hotel. Check out the video here:

 

