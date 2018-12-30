Latest NewsSports

WATCH: Shaun Pollock Accidentally Rips his Pants on Live TV

Dec 30, 2018, 06:32 am IST
Pre, Mid and Post Match Shows of cricket matches are shot live these days that all your mistakes and oops moments get captured like that. Former South African swing bowler Shaun Pollock would have realised this in the worst fashion yesterday.

The man who holds the record for the second most number of test wickets for South Africa was demonstrating slip catching alongside fellow commentator and ex-South Africa captain Graeme Smith in a segment during lunch break in the South Africa-Pakistan Test on Friday, but then Shaun while stretching, accidentally ripped his pants on. Watch the video here:

For all Malayalam film fans, this would ring bells of a famous scene from an old Mammootty film Carnival. Shaun later tweeted:

“Thanks to the Proteas change room for the replacement pants, no more slip catching displays in suit pants!!”

