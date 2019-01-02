Ahead of World Cup, India Might Rest these Star Players

A lot of India’s success in 2018 has got to do with two star players-Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrahh. The Indian captain, for the third consecutive year, has the highest number of international runs for a calendar year while Jasprit Bumrah topped the wickets column. Now the last thing India would want is either of these players to pick up an injury ahead of the 2019 World cup. It is reported that both these players might be rested ahead of the world cup.

With the IPL scheduled ahead of the World cup 2018, India might want to ensure that the star players are not picking up an injury playing the glamour tournament. The showpiece event is set to begin on May 30 in England while the glittering T20 league will most probably conclude in the second or third week of the same month. This gives very less time for the players for the World Cup which is why the BCCI executive feels that the Indian captain Virat Kohli should rest properly.

“If a Bumrah needs rest, so does Virat Kohli. In fact, if you look at the data over the last couple of seasons — excluding the time he was out with shoulder injury — Kohli has spent more time in the middle than any bowler would have. Resting them after bowling four overs? I think our bowlers are much fitter than that. Maybe we should think about resting the top batsmen,” the BCCI executive said.