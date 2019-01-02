Rafel Deal : Congress only understands money,not national security,says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday accused Congress party and the Gandhi family of only understanding money, not issues related to national security.

“Some people and families understand the arithmetic of money but cannot comprehend issues of national security,” he said, adding that Congress was once headed by great personalities but is currently under someone who ‘does not have the basic understanding of what a combat aircraft is.’

Making a veiled reference to Ottavio Quattrocchi to attack Congress leadership, Jaitley said, “When he was young, he was playing in the lap of a certain ‘Q’.”

“There is a speciality about UPA in decision making that is if the aircraft being selected is not the one whose commerce you have dealt with then delay the transaction, make it impossible.”

There are some people who have natural dislike for truth, said the FM.