A humble request from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh suggests Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli that kadaknath chicken is far better than grilled. The letter was given to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The kadaknath chicken is low in cholesterol and fat and contains high protein and iron content as per the report of National Research Centre on Meet Hyderabad. BCCI is suggested to fulfill their chicken requirement by eating the best chicken i.e, kadakanath chicken. The letter addressed to the BCCI and the Indian captain was accessed by news agency ANI.

Virat Kohli had revealed his chicken love in the Gaurav Kapur-hosted YouTube show Breakfast with Champions, in last year. He said he prefers eating grilled chicken and mashed potatoes for lunch. Hopefully,it may be the source where Krishi Vigyan Kendra got a clue from. The captain is currently in Australia for the fourth test match of the series. India won the last test in Melbourne.