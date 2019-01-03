Sydney Test, Day 1, Session 1: Pujara, Mayank Keeps India Safe

Sydney: At the end of the first session of day 1 of the test match between India and Australia, India looked in a safe position with 69 for the loss of one wicket. It was K L Rahul who got dismissed after taking 9 off 6 deliveries.

Both Mayank and Pujara got some short-pitched deliveries from Australia and the former did appear to be a little bit uncomfortable. However, both managed to survive and took India to a relative safe score at the end of the first session. For Australia Hazlewood took the wicket of Rahul. Check out the scorecard.