Sydney Test: Pujara Holds one end Firm, Mayank Lofts Lyon Once too Many

Sydney: In what looks a great batting wicket, Indian batsmen are moving along nicely. India lost Mayank Agarwal though, trying to loft Nathan Lyon for a six once too many times. He hit two sixes off Lyon, all straight past back the bowler, but his third attempt saw him perishing at long on. To Lyon’s credit, he kept tossing the ball and lured Mayank before finally beating him in the flight.

Pujara was in his usual zen mode, not perturbed by what’s going around. He has gone to 61 off 138 with 7 boundaries, striking at 44, pretty good going for his standards. His partner at the other end, Kohli has been striking at 41.07 scoring 23 off 56. It looks like both batsmen have realised that there are plenty of runs to be made here and seem determined to play the big knock.