Sydney Test: Pujara All Set to Make a Double, India Owns First Session on Day 2

Jan 4, 2019, 07:20 am IST
Sydney: Australia has no respite even in the second day of the Sydney test match as India is going from strength to strength. The only wicket Australia managed to pick in the session was that of Hanuma Vihari 42(96). Pujara started from where he left off the other day and has raced to 181 off 332. Rishabh Pant is giving him company with 27 off 42.

It was Lyon who picked the lone wicket to fall in the session. India would look to bat till the middle of the Tea session today and raise a mammoth total, from where they cannot lose the match.

