Captain director Prajesh Sen heads to Bollywood

Prajesh Sen will be marking his entry to Bollywood by co-directing ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ with Madhavan. Madhavan is starring in the biopic of scientist Nambi Narayanan. The movie titled as ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ also marks Madhavan’s directorial debut. He was supposed to direct the film jointly with Anant Mahadevan. Prajesh made his directorial debut last year with ‘Captain’, a movie based on the life of late footballer VP Sathyan. He had also made a documentary on Nambi Narayanan.

Nambi Narayanan is a former cryogenic division head at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. He had to spend 50 days in the prison. The charges against him were later dismissed by the CBI and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty. Last September, the apex court awarded him Rs 50 lakh compensation for being subjected to mental and physical torture in the case.

Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan will be appearing in multiple looks in the movie. For the last few months, the actor has been in the process of putting on weight as they will be shooting his aged portions first. The movie is based on Nambi Narayanan’s book ‘Ready to fire: How India and I survived the ISRO spy case’, which details about the controversial case and his infamous arrest. It has been planned as a multilingual in three languages – Tamil, English and Hindi.