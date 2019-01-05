Harsha Bhogle Reveals What Achrekar told him When he came to Interview 14-Year-Old Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar passed away recently and eminent personalities from the field of cricket have come out sharing their experience with Ramakant. Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle too joined, revealing what Ramakanth told him while Harsha went to interview a 14-year-old Sachin.

Replying to a Tweet of Sachin Tendulkar on Achrekar’s death that read “You’ll always be in our hearts”, Harsha wrote:

Very moving. Well said. When I came to interview you as a 14 year old, he admonished me because he thought the attention might spoil you! You were an able student”

The coaching doyen passed away due to old-age ailments at his Shivaji Park residence on Wednesday evening. A father to five daughters, he also encouraged the love for the game in his children, one of whom took over his coaching mantle.